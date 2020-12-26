The Covid-19 outbreak at Hampshire Center has exploded, killing 2 people and infecting dozens of others.
The Hampshire County Health Department today (Saturday, Dec. 26) announced the deaths of 2 male residents there, a 94-year-old and an 80-year-old. The department does not provide more identify information to protect patient privacy.
The same press release said the center has 42 residents who have tested positive for the virus, 21 employees and 1 ancillary staff member.
Two weeks ago Hampshire Center reported 13 residents and 5 staffers who were positive.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of Friday, Christmas Day, Hampshire County has had 923 cases of Covid since the pandemic began in March.
