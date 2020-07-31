MAKING HEADLINES
Suspect caught in stabbing case
A tip from the public led to Thursday night’s arrest of a man the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office was seeking in a stabbing on the Purgitsville Pike July 19.
As a bonus, his brother, a fugitive from drug court, was also taken into custody.
Wes Allen Barrett, 29, and John Allan Barrett, 30, were arrested without incident at a house near Springfield.
Wes Barrett left the residence where the stabbing occurred before deputies arrived. He was booked into Potomac Highlands Regional Jail at 11 p.m. Thursday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
John Barrett was being held at the regional jail, booked at the same time, on a capias warrant.
Authorities had put out a public call for help locating Wes Barrett late Wednesday night, a request that led to his arrest less than 24 hours later.
“We thank the community for the many tips received for this wanted person,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook statement.
COVID-19: The number of positive tests in Hampshire County keeps growing, health officials report.
Two new cases on Thursday brought the county total to 72, with 8 active, 1 death and 60 recoveries.
One of the cases has been hospitalized.
Officials said that one positive Wednesday result took so long to come back from the lab after testing — 16 days — that the man who tested positive has recovered.
THIS WEEKEND
Stuff the bus
The annual drive to collect school supplies takes place Saturday in 4 locations around Hampshire County.
Buses will be onsite from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Family Dollar beside Food Lion at Sunrise Summit, the Dollar General stores in Slanesville and Augusta and the Family Dollar in Capon Bridge.
Items collected will be taken to each school location to be available to students, both for use at home for virtual learning as well as those who come to school as usual.
SPORTS
Trojan athletics resume conditioning on Monday
After taking an extra week off to error on the side of safety, Hampshire athletics will reopen for conditioning practices starting on Monday Aug. 3.
Doggone, it’s that time again
Check out the dozens of dogs — and their best friends — in our annual Dog Days of Summer feature.
We’ll also cover:
• Hampshire County’s plan to return students to school.
• How the search for a man accused of attempted murder is going.
• The Trojan Countdown, ranking last year’s HHS squads.
