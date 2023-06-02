MAKING HEADLINES
Fire destroys house near Slanesville
SLANESVILLE — An early morning fire Friday brought a house in Slanesville to the ground on Madie Streets Road.
Responding to the blaze were the Slanesville, Augusta and Levels fire crews, plus Hampshire County and Augusta EMS. Morgan County 32 also assisted on the scene.
The house was a total loss, and the incident is currently under investigation by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
More information on the fire will be in next week’s Review.
Make a splash: The fundraising coalition for the new pool facility in Romney now has a Facebook page that folks can follow for updates, meeting dates and times and other important information pertaining to the project.
The name of the page is currently “Romney Pool Project,” and it’s a forum for positive, constructive brainstorming, ideas and cooperation regarding the massive community goal of replacing the 60-year-old pool on School Street with a brand-new, accessible aquatic center.
Reeling in the years: The Hampshire County Public Library in Romney is still collecting old yearbooks to be used for reunions and genealogy purposes.
If you have a few lying around your attic or closet gathering dust, consider donating them to the library to be put to good use.
THIS WEEKEND
Music, garden musings and dancing
Start this packed weekend with live music beginning at 7 p.m. tonight. at the Old Miller Inn on Coldstream Road. Former Hampshire resident Erik Anders (Mielzarek) is hopping on stage (porch) and bringing funky grooves for folks to jam to.
Capon Bridge’s guitar duo J&J will also make an appearance, so grab some snacks, chairs and a fun spirit for Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday: The first-ever Romney Garden Walk is this Saturday – rain or shine. So pack that umbrella as you prepare for fun garden views. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., eight Romney gardens will open their doors and landscapes to answer questions from inquisitive minds interested in the art of gardening. The self-guided “walk” is more of a drive, so gather some friends and get to know your neighbors.
651 Washington Bottom Road
184 North Marsham Street
266 York Drive
232 York Drive
232 Old Jersey Mountain Road
1595 Old Jersey Mountain Road
Depot Station Park (intersection of Depot Street and Sioux Lane)
Also on Saturday: Howard “Pops” Evans Jr. Memorial Run has been rescheduled for this Saturday, June 3, 2023. Registration for the ride begins at 9 a.m. at the Capon Bridge Legion Post #137. A tasty breakfast will be served from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A welcomed $5 donation will benefit the American Legion Auxiliary and Capon Bridge Fire Department and Police Department.
Don’t have a 2-wheel ride? Hop over to meet some great people who honor and serve the country.
• Stretch out those creaky bones with the Capon Bridge Square Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. this Saturday. Come at 5:30 for an intro class to square dancing, but be shy – no skill is required and all dances are taught. Bring a partner or just yourself and your energy; all ages are welcome. The suggested donation is $7-15; free for those under 17 years. The dance will be at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department. Visit thecatandthefiddlewv.com for more information.
SPORTS
Lewis and Clark Circus rolls into town
Lewis and Clark Circus is coming to Romney for five great shows this Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, on the sports field at Cooper Field on School Street.
The Friday shows will be held at 5 and 7:30 p.m., and the Saturday shows will be at 2, 4:30, and 7 p.m.
Advance sale tickets for each performance are $15 for adults, with one child 12-and-under admitted free with each adult ticket purchased. Each additional child will cost just $5. Tickets at the gate will be $25 for each adult, with one child admitted free, and each additional child will be $10. Advance sale tickets may be purchased at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or online at lccircus.com.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Seeing double
A look at the five (yes, you read that right, FIVE) sets of twins in the Hampshire High School Class of 2023
We’ll also cover:
• The first-ever homeschool graduation ceremony held in Augusta
• A good-bye to a “gracious” musical force, Ila Shaffer
• The quiet upgrades on the WVSDB campus – and what’s on their horizon for summer
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
