All lives matter
Editor:
First off I agree 100 percent that Black Lives Matter. I also believe that All Lives Matter. I am 80 years-old and seen a lot of things in my life that was not right. I have had and still have a lot of black friends.
We are all immigrants from somewhere except the Native American Indians, who were also treated very unfairly. We are going thru a very trying time, with the virus and many other things.
After all we are all gods children, so lets all learn to love thy neighbor + respect the no matter what there color or where they came from. By doing this you will feel better about yourself.
So no more marching and rioting, most marchers do it for the cause. Although I have heard some say, lets go march we may get on tv or in the newspaper. And last but not least, respect all our law officers.
They are out there risking there lives for all of us. I agree that any one abusing there authority should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. 99 percent are great people. But there are alway a few bad apples in the bushel. I am a native of Hampshire Co.
John McCauley, Stephenson, Va.
Masks save lives
Editor:
I started studying pandemics and how they spread while I was doing research in the Navy in 2005. I’ve had a number of conversations with people here in Hampshire County over the last several weeks and I think it is worth clearing up some misconceptions.
First, the main reason we need to wear masks is to protect others. It is not a political statement, but a simple act of patriotism and concern for the people around us. COVID-19 is an airborne virus that is much deadlier than the flu and wearing a mask will significantly reduce how far a sneeze, a cough, or even talking can spread the virus.
Research has shown that masks reduce virus spread from up to several feet to a few inches. I wear my mask to protect others, not just myself. I’ve been disappointed to see so little discussion in the Hampshire Review from religious leaders about the importance of looking after the people around us.
If we care about our neighbors, we will do everything we can to protect them. Masks are not dangerous. There is no evidence that masks cause a buildup of CO2 that damages the lungs. It simply is not true.
Medical personnel have worn them safely for more than a century. Anyone who does not have severe lung disease can safely wear a mask. In fact, research released last week indicates that masks can reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19 by 65 percent.
When we don’t look out for others by wearing a mask, we are placing our elderly population and those with respiratory disease and compromised immune systems in grave danger. As we look to opening up our schools and opening up our businesses, our best bet for success is to continue to wear masks and social distance to protect our friends, our families, and our community.
Russell Shilling, Centreville, Va.
Star volunteers
Editor:
The GFWC of Romney would like to thank the youth mentors of the Energy express Summer Program at Romney Elementary School for their invaluable assistance at the Indian Mound Cemetery Garden Wednesday, June 24, 2020. These outstanding young people gave three hours of community service weeding and spreading mulch over much of the garden. We wish to individually thank Kaley McDermeit, Maryanna Milleson, Alyssa Ward, Samuel Wilson. Nathan Wilson, Hannah Lipps and their director, Justin Tyree. We appreciate your help.
Judith Buckbee, GFWC
