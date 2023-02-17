MAKING HEADLINES
Governor calls ‘State of Emergency’ for heavy rains
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency yesterday for all 55 counties in the state due to impacts from heavy rains and thunderstorms.
The weather system has made its way across the state, and creeks and streams have spilled over – resulting in road closures – in several counties.
The National Weather Service predicted yesterday that thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong wing will continue to move across the state into Friday morning.
Romney K9 to receive donated body armor
ROMNEY — Roman, K9 with the Romney Police Department, will soon be receiving a protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
The bullet and stab protective vest is expected to arrive for Roman within eight to 10 weeks. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of four or five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was established in 2009 and is a charity whose mission is to provide these protective vests – along with other assistance – to law enforcement dogs throughout the nation. The program is open to all U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the nation.
ICYMI: The County Commission meeting held Tuesday morning was livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. These videos can be accessed either through the “Hampshire County Commission” Facebook page, or on their YouTube channel, also titled “Hampshire County Commission” (or @HampshireWV1753).
THIS WEEKEND
Pigtown Flingin’ and student recitalin’
The Roomsburg family is hosting the return of the Pigtown Fling at the Bottling Works this Sunday. Admission is free! Join old friends, make new ones and dance to the groove of traditional bluegrass tunes. The event begins at 2 p.m. and ends when folks’ feet tire from all that foot stomping and dancing.
• On Friday, the Old Time Jam is back at it from 6 to 9 p.m. at The River House in Capon Bridge. Bring an acoustic instrument, your voice, a friend or just your ears. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Food and drinks are available for purchase at the café.
On Saturday: One Street Over will grace their presence at The River House with traditional Irish tunes. The four-group band comes from Winchester and will play a contagious energy of foot-stomping sounds from 7 to 9 p.m. Presale tickets cost $18, $22 at the door.
On Sunday: The Old Middle School in Capon Bridge will host the Winter Student Recital from 2 to 5 p.m. Friends, family and music lovers from all over are invited to this free event. Donations are welcomed to further the Music Makers Scholarship Program. The address is 195 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge, WV. The entrance is on the side of the building facing the park.
SPORTS
Pioneers, Bobcats fall to Vikings in PVL title games
The Romney girls basketball B-team held a 23-22 lead in the PVL championship with over 3 minutes but the Vikings rallied with a 10-3 run to end the game and capture the title 32-26. In the A-team championship, Capon Bridge played hard but came up short as the Vikings won 52-31.
Also: HHS girls basketball hosts Jefferson tonight at 7:30 p.m. on the Summit.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
1 year later
A look back at the fire that rocked Romney and shook up the county – the WVSDB Administration Building and its legacy
We’ll also cover:
• The forecast for the rest of the season – are we facing an early spring after all?
• Hampshire County’s young wordsmiths: the annual Young Writer competition’s winners
• A look at one of the big challenges first responders face when navigating their way to save lives
