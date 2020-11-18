Start soon on thawing and preparing your turkey
Any bacteria that may have been present on a turkey before it was frozen begins to grow again as soon as the turkey begins to thaw. A turkey or other frozen meat left thawing on the counter more than 2 hours is not at a safe temperature, as the temperature cannot be monitored.
There are 3 safe ways to thaw your turkey: in cold water, in the microwave and in the refrigerator.
Cold-water thawing
(allow approximately 30 minutes per pound)
Keep the turkey in its plastic to prevent it from absorbing water and cross-contamination. Submerge the wrapped turkey in cold tap water, changing the water every 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed. The turkey should be cooked as soon as it is thawed.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends the following cold water thawing times for whole turkeys.
4 to 12 pounds: 2 to 6 hours
12 to 16 pounds: 6 to 8 hours
16 to 20 pounds: 8 to 10 hours
20 to 24 pounds: 10 to 12 hours
Thawing a turkey in the refrigerator is probably the most popular method. It’s important to plan ahead when using this method as you must allow 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds.
Be sure to place the turkey in a sided pan to prevent any juices from leaking onto other foods in your refrigerator. A thawed turkey in the refrigerator must be cooked within 1 or 2 days.
The USDA recommends the following refrigerator thawing times for whole turkeys:
4 to 12 pounds: 1 to 3 days
12 to 16 pounds: 3 to 4 days
16 to 20 pounds: 4 to 5 days
20 to 24 pounds: 5 to 6 days
It’s important to follow the microwave oven manufacturer's instructions when defrosting a turkey. The turkey must be cooked immediately after it is thawed as some areas of the turkey may become warm and begin to cook during microwaving.
USDA roasting timetable
For fresh or thawed turkey at 325 degrees
These times are approximate and should always be used in conjunction with a properly placed thermometer.
Unstuffed
12 to 4 pounds: 3 to 3-3/4 hours
14 to 18 pounds: 3-3/4 to 4-1/4 hours
18 to 20 pounds: 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 hours
20 to 24 pounds: 4-1/2 to 5 hours
Stuffed
8-12 pounds: 2-3/4 to 3 hours
12 to 4 pounds: 3-1/2 to 4 hours
14 to 18 pounds: 4 to 4-1/4 hours
18 to 20 pounds: 4-1/4 to 4-3/4 hours
20 to 24 pounds: 4-3/4 to 5-1/4 hours
Chart Source: USDA
Traditional Roast Turkey (unstuffed)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Check the wrapper to see how much the turkey weighs and determine approximate cooking time. Remove the giblet bag and the neck from the turkey cavity. No need to wash the turkey, pat skin dry with paper towels.
Place turkey breast side up on a rack in a shallow (about 2 inches deep) roasting pan. Insert meat thermometer in thigh. Add 1/2 cup water to the bottom of pan, if desired.
Cover turkey loosely with a tent of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Roast the turkey until temperature in the innermost part of the thigh reaches 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer. Check the wing and the thickest part of the breast.
You may choose to cook the turkey to higher temperatures. Cooking time will vary. For example, a 20-pound turkey will take 4-1/4 to 5 hours to cook; check the temperature on the thermometer after 4-1/4 hours.
Remove the foil tent after 1 to 1-1/2 hours of cooking time to brown the skin. Brush with vegetable oil to enhance browning, if desired.
Allow the turkey to set 20 to 30 minutes before carving to allow juices to saturate the meat evenly.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Stuffed Roast Turkey
For uniform cooking results, the USDA recommends cooking the stuffing outside of the bird. If you insist on stuffing the turkey, stuff loosely and follow the steps below.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Check the wrapper to see how much the turkey weighs and determine approximate cooking time. Remove the giblet bag from the breast and remove the neck from the turkey cavity. No need to wash the turkey, pat skin dry with paper towels.
Mix stuffing and lightly fill cavity. Allow 1/2 to 3/4 cup stuffing per pound of turkey. It is safer to understuff than to overstuff the turkey. Stuffing expands during cooking. Refrigerate any leftover stuffing and bake in a greased casserole dish during the last hour of turkey roasting time.
Place turkey breast side up on a rack in a shallow (about 2 inches deep) roasting pan. Insert meat thermometer in thigh. Add up to 1/2 cup water to the bottom of the pan, if desired.
Cover turkey loosely with a tent of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Cooking time takes longer for a stuffed turkey. For example, a 20-pound stuffed turkey will take 4-1/4 to 5-1/4 hours to cook.
Remove the foil cover after about 1 to 1-1/2 hours of cooking to brown the skin. Brush with vegetable oil to enhance browning, if desired.
A whole turkey is done when the temperature in the innermost part of the thigh reaches a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer.
Check the temperature in the thickest part of the breast, the wing and the stuffing. The stuffing must reach 165 degrees or higher, if it is not, return it to the oven and continue cooking.
Allow turkey to set 20 minutes before removing stuffing and carving to allow juices to saturate the meat evenly.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Shredded Brussels Sprouts Sautéed with Sweet Onions
2 pounds Brussels sprouts
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 large sweet white onion, chopped
1 tsp. salt
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Check Brussels sprouts, and remove any yellow or spotted outer leaves. Cut each across equator into about 1/8-inch slices. Use a sharp knife or the slicing disk attachment of a food processor. Use your finger to separate rounds into shreds. Set aside. Chop onion. Set aside.
Heat a heavy 12-inch sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil to hot pan, and then add onions. Sauté onions until limp but not brown 1-2 minutes. Add a handful of the shredded Brussels sprouts. Sauté, tossing to coat with oil.
Add another handful and continue until all have been added. Sauté until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes total cooking time. Color should remain bright green. Do not overcook.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper and mix well. Taste. Adjust seasoning if needed. Cover until ready to serve. Serve hot.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Sweet Potato Pie
3 cups cooked sweet potatoes, drained and mashed (about 3 lbs. sweet potatoes)
1/4 cup light or dark brown sugar
6 packets Splenda or other sugar substitute (or replace with 1/4 cup sugar)
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/8 tsp. cinnamon
1 large egg plus 3 egg whites, or 3 large eggs, beaten
1/4 cup evaporated skim milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1 9-inch deep-dish piecrust or 2- regular 9-inch pie shells
Peel sweet potatoes and chop roughly into about 2-inch pieces. Place in a large pan. Cover with cold water, bring to a boil and boil uncovered until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees for shallow pies or 425 for deep-dish version. Position rack so it is not on the bottom position but next-to-the-bottom position.
In a large bowl, combine brown sugar, sugar substitute, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, egg and egg whites, milk and vanilla. Beat with electric mixer until smooth, about 30 seconds, on high speed.
Mash sweet potatoes with a fork or potato masher. Measure 3 cups and add to egg mixture. Beat until smooth.
Divide evenly between into 2 regular thawed pie shells, or pour into a 9-inch deep-dish pie shell.
Bake shallow pies 25-30 minutes. Bake deep-dish pie for 15 minutes at 425, then reduce heat to 350 for 40 to 50 minutes or until knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool pie(s) about 2 hours before slicing. Serve immediately or chill.
For dessert top with 2 Tbsp. fat-free whipped topping if desired. Cut shallow pie(s) into 8 servings or deep-dish pie into 16 slices.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Pineapple-Honey Glazed Sweet Potatoes
6 medium sweet potatoes (about 6 ounces each)
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup pineapple juice
1/2 cup each white sugar and brown sugar, packed
3 Tbsp. butter or margarine
1 Tbsp. orange zest or lemon zest
1/2 tsp. ground cardamom
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
Select sweet potatoes that are uniform in size for even cooking. Wash. In a Dutch oven, cover sweet potatoes with cold water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer until just tender yet firm, about 20 minutes. Drain; refrigerate to cool slightly. Sweet potatoes can be boiled and refrigerated 1 to 2 days in advance.
In same Dutch oven, combine honey, pineapple juice, white and brown sugar, butter, zest, cardamom and ginger. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce to simmer and simmer until reduced slightly, about 15 minutes.
Peel sweet potatoes; cut into thick slices. Add sweet potatoes to glaze; using a rubber spatula, toss carefully to completely coat with glaze. Cook, uncovered, over low heat until potatoes are glazed, about 25 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Waldorf Salad
1⁄3 cup walnuts, chopped
2 apples, cored and diced
1 cup celery, diced
1⁄2 cup raisins
1⁄4 cup nonfat plain yogurt
1⁄2 tsp. sugar
1 tsp. lemon juice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place chopped walnuts on a baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes. Stir occasionally until they are evenly toasted.
Combine apples, celery, nuts, and raisins.
Stir together yogurt, sugar and lemon juice. Pour over apple mixture and toss lightly.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Molasses Roasted Butternut Squash
6 pounds butternut squash, about 2 large
1 cup unsalted butter
4 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh sage
3 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary
4 Tbsp. sugar
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup dark un-sulphured molasses
Salt and pepper to taste
Peel the squash with a vegetable peeler. Halve lengthwise, discard the seeds, then cut into 1-inch dice. Place in a large bowl. Heat butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. When the butter ceases to foam and has turned a light brown, pull the pan off the heat and immediately add the sage, rosemary, sugar, vinegar and molasses. Mix well and bring up to a boil.
Reduce heat and let simmer over medium-low heat for 1 to 2 minutes to meld the flavors. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Pour the vinegar mixture over the squash and toss well, then transfer to a heavy rimmed baking sheet or baking dish large enough to hold the squash in a single layer. Place in a 400-degree oven and roast, tossing at least once, until very tender and caramelized, about 1 hour
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Low Fat Traditional Pumpkin Pie
1 9-inch pastry shell, uncooked (look for non-fat or try the recipe without the crust)
1 (16 ounce) can pumpkin (2 cups)
4 egg whites
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/2 tsp. salt (optional)
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except pastry shell; mix well.
Pour mixture into pastry shell. Bake for 15 minutes.
Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 35 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted 1-inch from edge comes out clean.
Cool. Garnish as desired. Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: www.extension.org
Honey-Glazed Pumpkin-Banana Bread
3-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking soda
1-1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. ginger
2 cups sugar
2/3 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs
2/3 cup water
1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin
1/2 cup mashed ripe banana
Honey Glaze
2 Tbsp. butter, softened
1/4 cup honey
1 cup sugar milk
2 Tbsp. finely chopped crystallized ginger (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease bottoms and 1/2-inch up sides of 2 9-by-5-inch loaf pans; set aside.
In a medium bowl stir together first 6 ingredients (through ginger). In an extra-large bowl beat sugar and oil with a mixer on medium until combined. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating after each addition. Add flour mixture and the water alternately, beating on low after each addition just until combined. Beat in pumpkin and banana.
Spread batter in prepared pans. Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans; cool completely on wire racks. Wrap and store overnight.
For the glaze, in a bowl beat butter and honey with an electric mixer until combined. Beat in powdered sugar. Beat in enough milk (about 1 tsp.) to make the glaze a thick, spoonable consistency. Makes 1/2 cup. Spoon glaze over loaves and sprinkle with crystallized ginger, if desired.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.