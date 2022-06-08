Like so much else in 2022, it won’t come cheap, but it might not be as bad as you suspect.
“It’s not going to be $3 a dozen, but it’s not going to be $12 a dozen either,” farmer Eli Cook promised Monday.
Inflation has nibbled into the fields here.
“Corn seed is definitely up, but fertilizer and chemicals is the big problem,” farmer John Arnold III says. “Both have doubled and even more.”
And don’t forget this:
“We all know what they’re paying for diesel to run those tractors across the field,” Terry Crouse, manager of the Southern States in Romney, observed.
A field of corn that cost $400 an acre to plant last year costs $600 an acre this year, Cook said.
War in Ukraine hasn’t just pushed up fuel prices. It has stopped that country from exporting its corn and wheat crops, and they represent something like 20% of the world output.
That’s driving up the price of corn too.
Actually, the weather may be the best thing about the farming experience this year. It’s been generally sunny and warm.
“We planted everything just like normal,” Cook says. “It looks like it’s on pace to be ready the end of June, 1st of July.”
And he’s got a secret about pricing that you shouldn’t share with the folks outside the county.
Cook charges more for the produce he sells in the D.C. area than what he keeps for here.
For example, his Spring Valley Orchards and Farm kept strawberry prices here within 50 cents a quart of what it charged last year, but buyers in D.C. and suburbs paid $2 a quart more.
