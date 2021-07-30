MAKING HEADLINES
HHS administration in place
Two assistant principals were hired for Hampshire High School Tuesday afternoon, putting the HHS administrative team in place after Adam Feazell’s recent promotion to principal.
Pro-start teacher Julie Landis will replace Feazell as assistant principal in charge of career and technical education.
Middle school assistant principal Christy Stump will become the school’s 3rd assistant principal with responsibilities for classroom instruction.
Megan Fuller continues as assistant principal in charge of special education.
New Covid cases arise
Hampshire County’s covid-free streak is over. The county has recorded 4 new cases since last Friday, but remains in green status on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
The percentage of residents age 12 and older who have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine remains just above 40%, with about 3% less fully vaccinated.
Back-to-school tax holiday
West Virginians can buy clothing, back-to-school supplies, texts and computer equipment without paying sales tax on most of those items today through Monday.
Gov. Jim Justice made the surprise announcement of a sales tax holiday Tuesday afternoon.
Clothing items under $125 an item are tax-exempt. Laptops and tablets under $500 are tax exempt as well.
ALSO: Monday night’s school board meeting has been rescheduled to 3 p.m. next Thursday, Aug. 5.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Fair and hot
The 64th annual Hampshire County Fair winds toward a big finish tonight and Saturday.
• Today’s lineup includes the livestock auction at 5, a truck and tractor pull at 7 and Hampshire’s favorite Nashville son, Joe Hott and the Short Mountain Boys, onstage at 7 and 9. Gates open at 4:30 and admission is $6.
• Saturday’s lineup starts with the car, truck and tractor show from 9 to noon. It’s free since the $6 admission won’t be collected until starting at 1.
There’s a chainsaw contest as the gates open, the mud bog at 3 and the Mason Dixon Boys onstage at 7 and 9.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Rebels’ state fate on the line
The Riverside Rebels are playing for their life today in the state American legion tournament.
The Rebels lost to Bridgeport on 1-0 Wednesday at the tournament, then bounced back with a 7-3 victory Thursday over Elkins.
Brady Whitacre started and tossed 3 innings, giving up 3 runs on 5 hits. Hayden Baldwin threw 3-2/3 in relief giving up 1 hit. At the plate, Whitacre went 2-for-4, Baldwin went 3-for-4 with a double and homer and Noah Broadwater went 3-for-4.
The loser of today’s game against South Charleston goes home. The winner stays alive.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Your guide to getting back to school
We’ve got the skinny on Hampshire County schools
We’ll also cover:
• Back to work for fall athletes at the high school and middle schools
• Faces of the Fair 2021 — and highlights from the 64th annual shindig
• The new administrative team at Hampshire High School
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.