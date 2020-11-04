The libraries turned the heat up over the last couple months, encouraging voters to cast their ballots in support of the levy that failed to pass in June.
Tuesday night, it looked like voters came through with a fury, with last night’s unofficial numbers being 6,230 “yes” votes and 3,019 “no” votes with all 23 Hampshire Country Precinct numbers rolled in. That’s 67.3 percent, well above the 60 percent needed.
In the June primary election, the library levy just missed the 60 percent mark needed to pass, coming in just shy with 58 percent. Tuesday night’s number showed that the citizens and voters of Hampshire County support the libraries and want to keep them in business, and the levy passed without a hitch.
Earlier this fall, Megan Shanholtz at the Hampshire County Public Library detailed that since the levy failed to pass in June, it’s been challenging for the libraries, to say the least.
“There’s been a lot of adapting,” she said. “It’s just a constant state of flux.”
Shanholtz said she was “thrilled” to see that voters passed the levy this time around.
“We’re excited to be able to continue to serve Hampshire County going forward,” she said. “I would like to thank everyone who voted for the library levy and all of our patrons and community members who supported the levy–thank you so much!”
Nancy Meade at the Capon Bridge Public Library echoed Shanholtz’s sentiment.
“I’m just ecstatic to hear the results,” Meade said. “It means a lot to know that the residents of Hampshire County realize how important the libraries are.”
The Library Board was seeking this every-5-years levy in the amount of $215,070, of which 78 percent will go to the HCPL in Romney and 22 percent to the CB library.
It’s good news for the libraries that the levy passed last night, but they aren’t out of the rough waters yet. The money from the levy won’t go into effect until July, meaning that both the libraries in Romney and Capon Bridge will need to operate without that income or the matching state funds for the year that began July 1.
If the levy hadn’t passed, the outlook for the libraries in the county would have been bleak indeed, but with the amount of support voiced for the libraries over the last few weeks with the looming election, the passing of the levy will certainly be cause for celebration.
“I guess we should have had all that attention on it the 1st time around,” Meade said with a laugh. “We wouldn’t have had to do it a 2nd time.”
She added that the libraries are more than just a business, and that she was feeling positively as Election Day moved forward.
“Thank you to everyone who voted yes,” she said. “It’s just amazing. Forward, we go.”
