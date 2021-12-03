THIS WEEKEND
Light up the town(s)
Romney gets its holiday sparkle tonight and Capon Bridge gets its Saturday as Christmas celebrations get underway in a big way in Hampshire County.
• Romney’s Winterfest flips the switch at 5:30 tonight at the Courthouse. A cookie crawl of Romney businesses begins at 4. Legion Post 91 will have soup and sandwiches for sale.
• Capon Bridge’s annual tree lighting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, following the town’s 1st-ever Christmas parade at 4. The lighting takes place in front of the library, which is hosting a Christmas tree village in its pavilion.
• Springfield is promoting its 1st-ever “Christmas in the Square” at 4 p.m. Saturday. A tree lighting, live nativity and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled.
• Paw Paw’s annual Christmas parade is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Immediately after, the Lights of Love tree will be illuminated.
MAKING HEADLINES
Keyser hospital to add training
A $2.6 million grant announced Thursday will pay for a 12,000-square-foot addition to Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser dedicated to medical training.
The new facility will offer state-of-the art equipment, including broadband connectivity, to expand student training opportunities for in-demand healthcare jobs. The grant, to be matched with $638,800 in local funds, is expected to create 265 jobs, retain 370 jobs, and generate $203 million in private investment.
Covid update: Hampshire County had 100 active cases of Covid-19 Thursday, the Health Department said, after 21 new cases were confirmed a day ago. Three people are hospitalized with the virus. Deaths remain at 54.
SPORTS
Girls tip off
Hampshire hosts the Tip-Off Classic tournament in the HHS gym tonight and Saturday.
The Trojans play Sherando at 7:30 tonight after the 4-team tournament opens with Martinsburg taking on Petersburg at 6.
The losers play for 3rd place at 6 p.m. Saturday with the championship following.
Also: Hampshire’s boys hosted Hedgesville in a scrimmage Thursday night.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
It’s time for winter’s games
We’ll preview the sports seasons for HHS and both middle schools in our special section
We’ll also cover:
• All the details you need to know to enjoy next weekend’s Christmas in Romney
• Reaction and decisions about the new gym to be built at Capon Bridge Elementary School
• The best “made in Hampshire” gifts to give this year
