Pa. man indicted in bank robbery
A Pennsylvania man was charged Wednesday with robbing both The Bank of Romney’s Augusta branch 6 months ago and a Fort Ashby bank last month.
William John Birdsall, 50, of Beaver Falls, Pa., was arrested Friday without incident. Wednesday he was in federal district court in Martinsburg, charged with 2 counts of bank robbery.
Authorities say he took $13,420 at gunpoint from The Bank of Romney on Sept. 22. He is also charged with the armed robbery of the M&T Bank in Fort Ashby County on Feb. 3,where he reportedly took $1,200 in cash.
Covid update: In some of the best pandemic news since last July, Hampshire County had no active cases of Covid reported Wednesday or Thursday. The county — and every other county in West Virginia — was green Thursday morning on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
Also: Spring arrives Sunday morning.
Music and more Irish
St. Patrick’s Day is spilling from Thursday into the weekend here.
• The Honeybee Community Choir “and guests” will perform a “Celtic and More” concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney.
• Burlington’s Kolver Krusaders 4-H Club has a St. Patty’s luncheon and dessert auction at the Burlington Fire Hall from 11 a.m. until the soup’s all dished up. The dessert auction starts at 1.
More music: Catch Brian Weber and the Ladles in concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the River House in Capon Bridge.
Season opens with a squeaker
Hampshire’s baseball team established a 7-1 lead midway through 6 innings, however, Keyser fought back scoring 5 runs in the final 2 frames, but HHS held on for the 7-6 win.
Alex Hott and JJ Charlton led Hampshire with 2 hits while Colin Hott, Connor Hott and Alex Orndorff each added 1. Colin Hott pitched 4 innings for HHS, striking out 4. Alex Hott threw 3 innings in relief, striking out 4 batters as well.
Next up for Hampshire is a game tonight on Sunrise Summit against Berkeley Springs with 1st pitch at 7 p.m.
Softball hosts Berkeley Springs
The Trojans welcome the Indians of Berkeley Springs to Sunrise Summit this evening with 1st pitch at 4:30 p.m. Hampshire has struggled so far this week, with a pair of losses to Keyser and 1 loss to Musselman.
Fresh eyes, familiar subjects
The best of the annual county 4-H photo contest
We’ll also cover:
• A potential plea hearing Monday in the Johnny Adams murder case
• Details on the arrest in September’s robbery of The Bank of Romney
• Judge Carter Williams’ response to a judicial misconduct charge
