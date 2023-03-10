MAKING HEADLINES
Justice signs whopping tax cut
Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony Tuesday to officially sign HB 2526 – the largest tax cut in Mountain State history.
“It’s not often that you have the largest tax cut in the history of West Virginia,” the governor said, thanking state leadership and “all the people who pulled the rope.”
He added, “It’s taken two years to get here, but this is a monumental day for us all.”
The bill contains provisions for annual personal income tax rate cuts in the future, even as early as 2025, to the extent that State revenue growth exceeds consumer inflation – putting the state on a path to eliminating the personal income tax altogether.
Income tax rates are reduced by 21.25 percent this year, with additional cuts to occur through 2024 through refundable tax credits equal to the amount of car taxes paid to county sheriffs, and half of the amount of tangible personal property taxes paid to the sheriff for qualified small businesses.
Disabled veterans are eligible for an additional income tax credit equal to the amount of property tax paid to the county sheriff on their homestead.
“The world is watching West Virginia,” Justice said. “We’re not the blunt end of a bad joke. We’re the diamond in the rough people missed. We’ve known for a long time how good we were. Today, we put our stake in the sand, inviting everyone to our state.”
Drizzle causes delay: Hampshire County Schools opened two hours late today in anticipation of some wet, wintry weather. Transportation supervisor JW See sent the all-call out Thursday evening, alerting families to the possibility of forecasted winter precipitation.
The morning has turned out to be a chilly, soggy one.
Don't forget: Turn those clocks and hour forward on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
First-ever outdoor show at the fairgrounds is this Saturday and Sunday
Gain momentum for this eventful weekend with another Friday trivia night at The River House in Capon Bridge, starting at 7 p.m.
Also on Friday: The Alamo Drafthouse Winchester will show the documentary “Fiddlin’” from 1-3 p.m. In partnership with The River House, Fiddlin’ highlights the roots of Appalachian music and musicians.
Support The River House and The Cat and The Fiddle by attending and learning about the heart of Appalachian music.
On Saturday: The Augusta fairgrounds will hold the first-ever Potomac Highlands Sportsman & Outdoor Show from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday will see the first-ever turkey calling contested hosted by Hampshire County. Wish to participate? You must register as a National Wild Turkey Federation member to be a contestant and win cash prizes. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will do official deer scoring. Hunters can also sign up for the “Big Buck Contest” and win a gun or a cash prize.
Visit cometohampshire.com/wildinwv for rules and more information. Entry fees are $5 for ages 13 and up; $1 for ages 6-12.
On Sunday: Layer up for the Outdoor Show’s second day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 40 unique vendors will gather to pique the interest of hunting, fishing and camping enthusiasts.
Food vendors like Augusta Ruritan and B-Rad’s Pizza will keep bellies full as folks traverse through the outdoor show. A kid’s corner will have a bounce house and fun learning activities on both days. The Laurel Fork Falconer will entertain and teach his falconry ways on Saturday and Sunday – a show that will delight kids and adults alike.
Visit cometohampshire.com/wildinwv and look at the digital guide to see all the opportunities happening this Saturday and Sunday. No pets or loaded weapons are allowed.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojans fall to Huskies
The Trojan girls basketball team lost a tough game in Charleston to the North Marion Huskies Thursday night, 52-45. The girls (14-11) played solid, scrappy basketball, but the Huskies (23-1) overpowered them in the end, bringing their strong season to a close.
Also: The boys’ team defeated Weir 53-46 in the AAA Region I Championship this week, so for the second time in the program’s history, they’re headed to Charleston. The boys will receive the No. 8 seed and will play No. 1 Shady Spring (21-3) on Thursday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston Civic Center.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Statebound
A look at the HHS hoopers and their time in Charleston – photos, game coverage and more
We’ll also cover:
• How the annual Ham, Bacon and Egg sale has shaped up for Hampshire’s FFA
• The numbers attached to the construction of the new South Branch and Ice Mountain elementaries after this week’s bid opening
• The story behind all of the Appalachian musical happenings on the schedule for the upcoming season
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.