Athletic Hall banquet Saturday
Despite the cancellation of tonight’s Hall of Fame game between Hampshire and Washington, the Hampshire County Athletics Hall of Fame will hold its banquet and induction as scheduled at noon Saturday in the HHS cafeteria.
If plans change, the Review will notify on its website, app, Facebook and Twitter accounts.
The 2021 inductees includes the undefeated 1950 Romney Pioneers football team, cheerleader Dana Veach and 3-sport athlete Mike Landis.
Read all about them and check out the rest of the Hall-of-Famers at this link:
https://www.hampshirereview.com/special/hall_of_fame/page_975969c9-ca8d-5db2-b6f4-fb709f78cef3.html
Covid update: A 54-year-old woman from Augusta died at home of Covid-19 earlier this month, the Health Department reported Thursday. She is the 51st fatality from the virus here.
Thirteen new cases were reported in the county Thursday, bringing the active cases to 74 with 2 people hospitalized. The county remained in red status on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
THIS WEEKEND
Spread the candy, spread the screams
It’s Halloween weekend. The real holiday is Sunday, but Romney and Capon Bridge set their trick-or-treat hours for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Here’s the skinny on what’s going on:
https://www.hampshirereview.com/news/article_43efd50c-372a-11ec-a891-678febe1e00e.html
SPORTS
Covid cancels tonight’s game, moves next week’s
The Hampshire High football game with Washington has been canceled due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at HHS, quarantining several Trojans. With a week left in the regular season there are no plans to reschedule the game.
The ripple effects from the virus have also forced Hampshire to delay next Friday’s game with Hedgesville. The game, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5, has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Rannells Field.
Also: Hampshire’s Alex Kile runs in the state cross-country meet Saturday.
