A DUI on Saturday evening resulted in a head-on collision and two fatalities, the West Virginia State Police reported Monday afternoon.
Ronald Hore, 63, of Springfield, was heading north on Route 28 toward Springfield and attempted to make a left turn into a driveway – he collided head-on with another vehicle.
Both the driver and the passenger of the other vehicle, Nancy Alvarado, 61, of Points and Debra Arbaugh, 65, of Springfield, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Hore was arrested and charges with DUI causing death, the State Police reported in a press release Monday.
Also responding to the scene were fire and rescue squads from Springfield, Romney and Fort Ashby, as well as Hampshire County EMS, members of the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office and medical examiner Christy Duckwall.
See the entire story in this week's Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.