History first
1. D) 25 students were deaf, and 5 of them were blind
2. B) Sugar bowl
3. A) A bear
4. B) 6 cents. It was also 6 cents for a horse to cross on the ferry, so a man and his horse together would total a whopping 12 cents.
5. C) 1928
6. D) They drowned in the river. Their carriage missed the ford, fell into deep water and was upset, and the father and daughter died before anyone could help them.
7. B) World War 2. The USS Hampshire County was named after the Mountain State county, as well as Hampshire County, Massachusetts.
8. A) Franklin Pierce
9. C) Pancake. The 4 founding families in the South Branch Valley were the Cobun, Howard, Walker and Rutledge families.
10. A) Physician. Offutt was a practicing physician for the majority of Hampshire County for a time during the 1800s.
Currently speaking
11. C) Lion. Reports of a “male African lion” in Bloomery were actually just about a big, oddly-styled dog.
12. A) Grassy Lick. The Grassy Lick school was closed in 2004.
13. D) All of the above
14. C) Hampshire Memorial Hospital
15. B) Buffalo Ridge
16. C) 34 miles.
17. A) It was 45 degrees and rainy. An unseasonably cold day for the end of May, the Class of 2021 saw drizzle, cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as they received their diplomas.
18. D) 88th and 89th
19. B) North River Mills. Hampshire has 6 Wildlife Management Areas: Edwards Run, Fort Mill Ridge, Nathaniel Mountain, Short Mountain, White Horse Mountain and South Branch.
20. C) Dunkard Church Road. The German word for “dip” is “tunker.”
True or false
21. False: Caudy’s Castle is a rock formation visible along the Cacapon River, not the South Branch.
22. False: The town that changed hands the most during the Civil War was Winchester, not Harpers Ferry.
23. True: In 1748, Lord Fairfax sent James Genn and a 16-year-old George Washington to assess lands along the Potomac.
24. False: Shepherdstown (formerly known as Mecklenburg), not Berkeley Springs, was founded the same day as Romney.
25. True: The 1924 USA Olympic team drank from the healing waters at Capon Springs before competing in Paris.
26. True: John and Job Pearsall built cabins near present-day Romney, on land they bought from Lord Fairfax for 5 shillings.
27. False: The county actually went through 4 superintendents during that 5-year period: Jeffrey Crook, Skip Hackworth, Marianna Leone and Robin Lewis.
28. False: Ice Mountain was actually officially recognized as a National Natural Landmark in 2012.
29. True: The 1st location in Hampshire County where CWD was found in deer was Slanesville in 2005.
30. False: William S. Purgit was the 1st postmaster of the Purgitsville post office, but he was succeeded by Taylor in 1885.
