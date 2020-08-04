The newly named superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind said on Tuesday he doesn’t want the job after all.
Scott Cochran’s decision came 4 days after the State Board of Education picked him for the post over 9 other candidates.
Cochran declined to comment on his reasons until after the West Virginia Department of Education put out a statement “at the end of the day” — after the Review went to press.
He was scheduled to take over next Wednesday, Aug. 12, at an annual salary of $124,000.
Cochran, the superintendent in Webster County for the last 6 years, ran into 1 issue at his interview on Friday — an issue the Charleston Gazette-Mail trumpeted in a headline the next day:
“New head of WV deaf, blind schools hasn't directly worked with deaf or blind students, doesn’t know sign language.”
For more on the story, pick up this week's edition of the Hampshire Review, on store shelves Wednesday.
