Four fires rock Route 50
CAPON BRIDGE — Multiple structure fires in Hampshire County kept first responders busy late Thursday night into Friday morning.
The 4 fires were all either along or close to Route 50, resulting in 50’s road closure early Friday morning as first responders battled the blazes. Hampshire County Schools announced a 2-hour delay because of the closure, and the road has since been reopened.
There were 2 fires in Capon Bridge Thursday night, a barn fire on Park Valley Lane and a fully involved fire leveling the historic Hook’s Tavern on Smokey Hollow Road just east of town. Also ablaze last night was a structure in Hanging Rock and a trailer fire on Cooper Mountain.
The 4 fires are currently being investigated as “suspicious fires” by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff Nathan Sions, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has also been notified.
See Wednesday’s Review for updates, photos and additional information.
Tired of it: Tire collection in Hampshire County will take place on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. until 3 at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta.
Only tires from state residents will be accepted. Please have your West Virginia ID ready when you sign in. There’s a 10-tire limit per person, and it will be strictly enforced.
Tires must be off the rim, and only tires from cars or light trucks will be accepted.
THIS WEEKEND
A Day of Giving
Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta will see a busy schedule full of fall happenings this Saturday, from 9 a.m-5 p.m. Agriculture demonstrations, hayrides, pop-up shops, craft vendors, a petting zoo, live music, a farmers market and so much more will fill the day with fall joy. Stay tuned for the adult pumpkin carving contest, or – better yet – sign up for it. Pumpkins will be provided, but there will be a $5 entrance fee, and folks must not forget to bring their tools. There will be a kid’s corner that includes face painting, fall decorating, a bounce house and games. There will also be a selfie station for those interested in capturing all their fun. Pancakes, Sausage Gravy & Biscuits will be offered from 9-11 a.m. (donations are welcome). There is no entrance fee.
• Support all the victims and survivors of domestic violence in the local community by joining in the 5K run (or 1K walk) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Virginia Schools for Deaf and Blind. “Until All Their Voices Are Heard” seeks to raise awareness and money for all the victims and survivors in Hampshire, Mineral and Hardy counties. All proceeds will go to the local Crisis Center for Domestic Violence. Don’t let our local community members suffer in silence; they need your help and support.
Also on Saturday: Stop by the River House in Capon Bridge for their seasonal Artisans’ Market. The Market will feature local artists showcasing, demonstrating and selling their work. Meet the local talent and start your Christmas shopping early.
Also on Saturday: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, celebrate the 2nd annual Larenim Fall Festival in Burlington. Food, games, vendors, hay rides, and live entertainment are just a few things to keep a lookout for.
SPORTS
Trojans host Indians tomorrow
Due to a lack of officials, Hampshire (2-5) will host Berkeley Springs (0-7) at Rannells Field tomorrow at noon. Prior to kickoff, the Trojans will honor the class of 2023. This is the last home game of the year for HHS.
Also: The Capon Bridge Bobcat football team beat Pendleton 36-30 on Wednesday. Trevor Roof finished with 2 TD's, 1 rushing and 1 passing. Mason Slade had the TD reception. Next up for CBMS is the Hampshire Bowl vs. Romney on Wed. Oct. 19 at 6pm on Sunrise Summit.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Water service in Purgitsville’s sights
The latest on how it’s going with getting water to Purgitsville – and a look at what might have contributed to its health issues in the first place
We’ll also cover:
• Background on the 4 amendments gracing the ballot this election cycle
• Lori Gunter’s battle with breast cancer – and her faith that has helped her along the way
• Capon Bridge’s plans for Christmastime
