CAPON BRIDGE — A 3-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 near Dillon's Run Road this morning has shut down the highway both directions.
The Hampshire County 911 center said the road may be closed for another hour.
A landing zone was being established for 2 helicopters at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall. The 911 center could not confirm how many people were injured nor the severity of injuries.
The Review will update the story as conditions warrant.
