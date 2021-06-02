Have you seen Cassie Sheetz?
The 24-year-old mother of 3 was last seen March 11 near Spruce Knob in Pocahontas County.
She stands about 5-foot-2 and weighs around 120 pounds. Cassie has hair that’s somewhere between blond and light brown. She is blue-eyed.
Sheetz has the names “Rubie” and “Bella” tattooed on her upper chest. She has several other tattoos as well.
Cassie has piercings on her ears, lips, eyebrows and belly button. She was last seen wearing camo pants and a hoodie.
Cassie Renee Sheetz goes by the nickname Cas.
If you have information of her whereabouts, call Sgt. A.D. Teeter of the West Virginia State Police at 304-358-2200 or her father Larry Black at 540-333-5004.
