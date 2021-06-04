MAKING HEADLINES
Romney early voting ending
Early voting ends Saturday in the Romney municipal election.
Polls are open until 4:30 today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Town Hall, 340 E. Main St. Enter through the back door.
Voters have a choice of 5 candidates for 3 4-year terms on the Town Council -- incumbents Duncan Hott, Gary Smith, Carl Laitenberger and Derek Shreve or Lisa Hileman. Mayor Beverly Keadle is running unopposed for mayor and Bill Taylor is running unopposed for the 1-year unexpired term that Shreve is vacating.
Election Day is Tuesday. Winners take office July 1.
Dufrene leaving HHS helm
After a year at the Hampshire High helm, Principal Mike Dufrene is stepping down from the position.
Dufrene took on the role as principal last July, facing what was sure to be an uncertain rollercoaster of a year. Now, after that rollercoaster of a year has come to a close, he’s resigning and moving to North Carolina to be closer to his family.
In a letter Dufrene sent to students and families Wednesday, he called it a “pleasure” to be a part of the HHS community and to work with the central office staff.
• Covid-19 update: Hampshire County has gone 4 days in a row without a new case of Covid-19 being reported.
With only 3 cases in the last 7 days, Hampshire is green on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
SPORTS
Patriots down Trojans 7-1
Washington smacked 13 hits en route to a 7-1 victory over Hampshire in the opening game of the section 2 region 2 baseball playoffs on Wednesday. Alex Hott had 3 hits for the Trojans but it wasn’t enough to overcome 4 errors in the field. Washington moves on to play top seeded Jefferson in the double-elimination tournament and the Trojans will play the loser of that game in hopes of keeping their season alive. Date and time for the next game have yet to be determined
Also: Jefferson defeated Hampshire 18-1 in the softball sectional opener on Wednesday evening. The Trojans lone run was scored by Kassidy Baxter in the top of the 5th inning. Hampshire awaits the loser of the Washington vs. Jefferson game, originally scheduled for Thursday evening.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Party all summer … and fall …
Our guide to the festivals and events around Hampshire County
We’ll also cover:
• Love Shack owner Sabrina Droescher’s efforts to regain 7 of her dogs
• One way to enjoy the 17-year cicadas
• WVSDB graduates its Class of 2021
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.