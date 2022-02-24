After a 2-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic, Romney’s Lenten luncheons are returning.
The Romney Christian Ministerial Association said the luncheons will be held each Wednesday of Lent, beginning next week, March 2, Ash Wednesday.
The bring-your-own-lunch gatherings start at noon each week at First United Methodist Church. Masks will be required.
This year’s luncheons will have messages from different area ministers focused on Jesus’s “I am” teachings. First Methodist’s pastor, the Rev. Mark James, will deliver the 1st message, “I am the Bread of Life.”
