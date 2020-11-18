Starting Monday, the Division of Natural Resources will have dumpsters for hunters who need to leave deer carcasses in the CWD containment area. Dumping anything other than deer carcasses in them is a crime, DNR officials note. Locations are:

• Romney DNR parking lot, Depot St.

• Springfield Fire Hall

• Capon Bridge Fire Hall

• Wardensville WMA headquarters, Trout Run Road

• Hardy/Grant: Spring Run hatchery

• Mineral: Burlington Fire Company

• Berkeley: Sleepy Creek WMA

• Morgan: Ridge hatchery

