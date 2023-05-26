MAKING HEADLINES
Gear up for a traffic-heavy weekend
With Memorial Day this Monday, around 600,000 vehicles are expected to travel along the West Virginia Turnpike between yesterday through the end of the holiday weekend.
Friday will be the heaviest traffic day, said Steve Maynard, the West Virginia Parkways Authority Director of Tolls, with a projected 146,000 to 153,000 vehicles passing through, while Sunday is predicted to be the lowest travel day of the weekend, with only 85,000 to 90,000 vehicles.
Expect traffic, no matter what route you take – it’s the holiday weekend curse. Drive safely.
Monday is Memorial Day: Monday is a federal holiday, so Hampshire County’s government offices – plus the Review office – will be closed. Next Wednesday’s paper – May 31 – will be our 20-page Holiday Issue and will also include a special Class of 2023 graduation section.
Be sure to pick up a copy of the paper to see a complete list of graduates, scholarship winners and more.
Also: Don’t forget to send us those photos of you and dad for our #withmydad feature, which will be published June 14 – the Wednesday before Father’s Day.
We need your photos — and enough information to explain them — by 4 p.m. Thursday, June 8. Make sure you include names of everyone in the photo and where they call home, plus any other information you’d like to include.
Email them to news@hampshirereview.com, mail to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV, 26757 or drop them by our office at 74 W. Main St.
THIS WEEKEND
Commencing…
Both the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind and Hampshire High School have their graduation ceremonies today, Friday, May 26.
The WVSDB ceremony is at 10 a.m. in the school’s multipurpose room, and the HHS event will be out at Rannells Field at 6 p.m.
The weather looks crystal clear for the outdoor HHS ceremony – so folks can plan on being in the bleachers watching their graduates walk across the stage this evening.
Also on Friday: Stop by The River House in Capon Bridge for their monthly Open Mic Night. Sponsored by Farmer’s Daughter, tonight’s free, 6 p.m. event welcomes everyone and will be a night of musical performances, poetry, storytelling and more.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Your guide to June
The upcoming month is jam-packed with things to do, and we’ve got you covered with our event roundup
We’ll also cover:
• The latest with the Romney barn – its stabilization progress, and what’s next
• Construction progress with our new schools – plus photos
• Everything you need to know about graduation – photos, scholarship winners, recaps and more
