MAKING HEADLINES
Burch to Roach – state schools see new leader
CHARLESTON — At the same meeting where Clayton Burch was transferred to a new position as superintendent of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, the state school board voted to hire a new state superintendent to replace him.
David Roach, currently the executive director of the School Building Authority, was awarded the position after a unanimous vote.
He will now be facing immediate challenges, like the teacher and staff shortages plaguing every county in the state. The state Department of Education reported nearly 1,200 teacher vacancies last school year.
Justice declares staffing ‘State of Emergency’
Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Emergency yesterday to address “critical” staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia.
This State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel sufficient to alleviate these staff shortages at both adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
“These are critical positions, and if numbers continue to dip, failure to act could become a safety concern,” Justice said. “That’s why I’m taking action.”
THIS WEEKEND
Music in the Park returns
Music in the Park returns to Baker today from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tide Springs from Rockingham County, Va. will be performing, and the free event’s rain location is East Hardy High School’s auditorium.
• Capon Bridge rocks: Rain Crow is bringing their sound to the Capon Bridge library this Sunday from 5-7 p.m. Come out and support the library.
SPORTS
Improvement is key for young Trojans
In their 2nd match this season Hampshire High School golf posted a score of 221 at Valley View on Tuesday evening. The Trojans finished 4th out of 4 teams. Petersburg won the match with a low score of 173, followed by Moorefield (180) and East Hardy (182). Noah Lipps shot 54 on the back 9 to lead Hampshire. Also scoring for HHS, Trenton Timbrook 55, Cyrus Chaney 56, J.J. Charlton 56 and Dylan Streisel 56.
Also: Trojans scrimmage Wood: HHS will host James Wood at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning at Rannells Field.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
A round of applause
Words of gratitude in next week’s special section detailing the fair’s livestock auction
We’ll also cover:
• Clayton Burch’s new position as WVSDB superintendent – and what’s next for the school
• The 1st full active-shooter drill at Hampshire High School in over 10 years
• Cosmic curiosity in the James Webb Telescope’s photos
