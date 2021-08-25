MOOREFIELD — A Smithsonian exhibit on change in rural America begins a statewide tour next Monday at Moorefield High School.
The exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” will be at MHS until Sept. 30, open on select days to the public.
A reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday (Aug. 30) opens the exhibit.
The exhibit examines the turning point at which many rural towns find themselves today. Since the early 1900s, rural America has experienced significant changes in demographics, educational opportunities, access to services and economic viability.
Today, the population of the nation’s rural areas is less than half of what it was in 1900, yet America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development. Economic innovation, including investment in cultural and creative economies, has helped many communities create their own renaissance.
“Crossroads” will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through September.
Hours will be extended during Hardy County’s Heritage Weekend, Sept. 25-26. Weekday school hours will be reserved for students and teachers.
After departing Moorefield, the exhibit will travel to Weston, Welch, Arthurdale, Weirton, New Martinsville and Mount Hope, closing in early June.
The tour is sponsored by the West Virginia Humanities Council.
“Every host community has a different take on the exhibit’s themes,” says Council Program Officer Kyle Warmack. “It’s so exciting to watch these diverse efforts come together.”
“Hardy County’s programming is taking place all over the county, whereas Arthurdale is much more centralized around the historic homestead,” Warmack said.
The Crossroads tour is made possible through the Museum on Main Street program, an alliance of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, the Federation of State Humanities Councils and cultural organizations in small, rural communities. o
