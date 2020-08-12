1GLEN JEAN — The New River Gorge National River is increasing access and services that were stopped in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Park Service is using guidance from federal authorities and state and local health officials as it monitors the pandemic and increases access.
The park was reopening access beginning Saturday to Grandview Sandbar Campground, Glade Creek Campground and Stone Cliff Campground. Backcountry camping, hiking trails, river and river access points, vault toilets at heavy visitor use areas and group picnic shelters at Grandview continue to be available.
Facilities that remain closed include visitor centers, vault toilets at less popular areas, group campsites and campgrounds at Army Camp, Brooklyn, Gauley Tailwaters, Meadowcreek, Thayer and War Ridge.
2MORGANTOWN — Morgantown city officials have extended an outdoor dining program initially put in place as a coronavirus safety precaution.
The no fee outdoor dining permit program will now run until Dec. 31, according to a news release last week. Applications can be found on the city’s website.
Morgantown set up the program to allow businesses to operate outdoors while complying with virus rules issued in May. Restaurants must follow occupancy and social distancing rules as well as other local health department rules.
3CHARLESTON — Eight more people at a southern West Virginia nursing home have died from coronavirus, state officials announced on Sunday.
The deaths at the Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County occurred over the last few weeks, but weren’t officially reported due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department, a statement from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. Three other deaths were previously reported at the facility.
The statement said the new deaths included 4 females in their 80s, 2 females in their 70s, a 91-year-old male and a 76-year-old male.
The state reported 131 additional cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 7,694. There have been 139 total deaths reported in West Virginia, officials said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in 2 to 3 weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.
4CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials have rejected a proposal to reduce the bag limit for bucks, so it will remain at 3.
The decision by the state Natural Resources Commission came after more than 2 years’ worth of discussion, surveys and delays on taking action, news sources reported.
The state’s buck limit had stood at 3 since 1995, but pressure from members of 2 hunter groups persuaded some commission members to consider a reduction.
Natural Resources Director Steve McDaniel said that out of more than 1,100 public comments, all but 72 favored the lower limit. He said biologists told him a lower limit wouldn’t harm the state’s whitetail population.
Commissioner Jeff Bowers asked how a lower limit would affect the agency’s revenue stream since it relies largely on money from hunting license sales to pay for its annual budget. McDaniel estimated revenue loss at $800,000 over a 3-year span.
The motion to reduce the buck limit failed 4-3.
Two Harpers Ferry officials admit to an ethics violation
5HARPERS FERRY — Former and current council members in a West Virginia town have admitted to an ethics violation for voting to decide on whether to count provisional ballots that impacted their elections.
Both Harpers Ferry Council Member Hardwick Johnson and Charlotte Thompson, the former council member, entered the conciliation agreements with the state’s Ethics Commission last week, news sources reported.
The agreements said the officials had violated a provision in the Ethics Act by voting on the measure while having a direct financial interest in the outcome due to their salary.
Johnson and Thompson were both council members and candidates in the municipal elections election last year when the city council voted to reject 4 provisional ballots.
The decision was contested, and the case reached the state’s Supreme Court, which issued a ruling in June ordering that the ballots be counted. The court also said Johnson and Thompson should have recused themselves from weighing in on the issue.
The ballots were counted last month and changed the final results of the election, making Thompson lose his seat.
Both Johnson and Thompson must pay fines, accept a public reprimand and undergo ethics training as part of their agreement.
