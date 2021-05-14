MAKING HEADLINES
Surging cases turn county red
On the heels of 17 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, the Hampshire County Health Department reported 13 more Wednesday.
The numbers plant the county firmly in red status on the state’s 5-color tracking map. Both the incidents per 100,000 and the positivity rate among new tests are high.
The increase in active cases blunts some of the good news announced nationally this week.
• The Pfizer vaccine can now be given to 12-to-15-year-olds. Gov. Jim Justice said the state will immediately include the youngsters.
• The Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday that people who have been fully vaccinated can ditch facemasks indoors as well as out, in most situations.
They’re still smart to wear in group residences, such as nursing homes and shelters.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
‘Stories’ on for the Bottling Works
Ben Townsend teams up with Levi Houston Sanders for an interactive workshop and concert experience at the Bottling Works in Romney Saturday, presented by the Hampshire County Arts Council. The workshop will begin at 4 p.m., and the concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $12 ($10 for Arts Council members).
• If there’s a good 2nd item
Also on Saturday: The Hampshire High School prom will be held on Sunrise Summit from 8 until 11 p.m. The event will be seniors-only, with no underclassmen permitted to attend, in order to keep number low and remain in line with Covid protocols and guidance from the Hampshire County Health Department.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojans sweep Falcons in season series
After a week off, Hampshire was back on the diamond and they came out with blazing hot bats beating Frankfort 15-5 on Wednesday evening. Cohen Mowery led the Trojans with 3 hits while Grant Landis led the team with 4 RBI. Colin Hott was the winning pitcher of record for Hampshire tossing 3 innings with 3 strikeouts allowing 0 earned runs. The Trojans improved to 6-5 on the season.
Also: The Trojan softball team is back in action this evening with a game against Tucker County starting at 4 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
• Who hasn’t paid their property taxes — a 12-page section
• HardyNet’s push into Hampshire County
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.