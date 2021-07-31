SATURDAY at the fair

Some of the best of the 2019 car, truck and tractor show 

 Review Files

It’s all-day fun — a free car, truck and tractor show in the morning, chain saw contest and mud bog in the afternoon and on stage tonight, the Mason Dixon Band. The gates open early.

Gates open at 1 p.m.

Admission is $6

.

Here’s the schedule

9 a.m. – Car, truck and tractor show, sponsored by Judy's Mobile Homes

1 p.m. - Chain Saw Competition

3 p.m. - Mud Bog

7 and 9 p.m. – Mason Dixon Boys 

Stage sponsor: The Bank of Romney

