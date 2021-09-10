A Slanesville man died Thursday afternoon in a single-car crash on the Slanesville Pike.
Richard Hawkins, 60, was about 5 miles west of the Slanesville General Store just after 3 p.m. when his 2003 Kia ran off the road and struck a tree.
The vehicle’s only occupant, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire companies from Slanesville, Springfield Valley and Levels responded along with the Springfield and Romney rescue squads and Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Stuart Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.