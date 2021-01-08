MAKING HEADLINES
Mooney joins electoral dissent
WASHINGTON — In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Rep. Alex Mooney, whose 2nd West Virginia District includes Hampshire County, joined 137 other House Republicans in voting against certifying the electoral votes of Pennsylvania for President-elect Joe Biden.
Mooney said changes to Pennsylvania’s voting procedures by a Democratic-leaning state supreme court and secretary of state undermined the integrity of the election there.
He also signed onto a petition to challenge Nevada’s electoral votes, but that effort drew no support from a U.S. Senator, which was necessary to open debate on the issue.
Neither the Pennsylvania challenge nor an earlier challenge to Arizona was sustained. Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes and will be sowrn in Jan. 20.
Man admits meth charge
A Springfield man has admitted to having meth to distribute here.
Jamie Lee Sirbaugh, 43, pled guilty Wednesday in federal court to a count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was caught with the meth, or ice, in February 2019.
Also: The Covid-19 count on Thursday afternoon had 162 active cases in Hampshire County with 6 hospitalizations. We’ve had 19 deaths and 1,170 total cases reported. … Potomac Edison said Thursday that will lower electric rates by 3.7 percent effective back to Jan. 1.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Stars light, stars bright
The county was too cloudy to observe the “Christmas Star” on Dec. 21 when Jupiter and Saturn were so close in the evening sky, the appeared to be one.
But Saturday and Sunday, you might catch the triple convergence right at dusk in the southwestern sky.
Mercury will appear between Jupiter and Saturday as dusk settles. On Monday, Mercury will appear closer to Jupiter.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Inspiring work
We talk to 2020’s 2nd Spirit of Hampshire winner, Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker
We’ll also cover:
• A look at remote learning as Hampshire students prepare to return to the classroom.
• New Prosecutor Rebecca Miller’s plans for the office
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.