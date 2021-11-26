THIS WEEKEND
Christmas season kicks off with Festival of Lights
The 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick of in Central Hampshire Park at 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be a lighting ceremony, hot chocolate, a visit from Santa and more. The festival will run until January.
• Piedmont Presbyterian Church will host their annual Lights of Love Christmas concert to benefit Toys for Joy and Warm the Children. The concert will premier online Sunday at 5 p.m. Donations are appreciated, and they can be sent to Piedmont Presbyterian Church, PO Box 51, Piedmont, WV 26750.
Next week: Staff, students, families and the Romney community is invited to the WVSDB Celebration of Lights on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. The group will begin at the WVTAC (formerly the IRC) and work their way around campus, lighting up each building, ending at the Sevigny Building for light refreshments.
DON’T FORGET
Holiday hours continue
The Thanksgiving holiday continues today for most government employees.
West Virginia state offices, Hampshire County offices and both Romney and Capon Bridge town offices are closed until Monday.
The Review office is closed today as well.
Of course, schools are closed all week, reopening Monday.
SPORTS
Practices turn to scrimmages
Hampshire’s boys were in Cumberland Wednesday night, scrimmaging the Allegany Campers.
Tonight’s home scrimmage between the HHS girls and Jefferson has been canceled.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Is there a nip in the air?
We have the up-to-the-minute winter forecast for Hampshire County.
We’ll also cover:
• A slew of grants Romney is getting from the USDA’s rural development office.
• Your guide to all the big events coming in December.
• The struggle over control of the Oldtown Bridge.
