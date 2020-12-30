WINCHESTER — A Yellow Spring woman has cashed in a $1 million winner in the Powerball game.
Sheila Hawse bought the winner at the Round Hill Shopping Center outside Winchester when she went there with her sister to help deliver some cakes her sister had baked for store employees.
The ticket was for the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.
“I’ve never won anything like this,” Hawse told Virginia Powerball officials. “It’s just now sinking in.”
Hawse matched the winning numbers 4-23-37-61-67, but missed the Powerball number 7 that would have given her the grand prize.
Powerball’s jackpot keeps rolling over, topping $360 million for tonight’s drawing (Wednesday, Dec. 30).
