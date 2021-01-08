CHARLESTON (AP) — A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced today (Friday, Jan. 8).
Ken Kohl, a top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington, announced the charge against Derrick Evans on a call in which he presented dozens of new charges against members of a mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.
It wasn’t immediately announced if Evans is in custody. Several other state lawmakers across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations this week, but it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol.
A growing number of Republicans and Democrats said they want to expel Evans from the Legislature if he does not resign. His attorney, John Bryan, said late Thursday that the delegate didn't commit a crime and doesn't plan to resign.
(1) comment
He stated that he did not damage any property, but he was part of the crowd that forced its way into the Capitol building which forced Congress to recess and shelter in place. Although he swore to uphold the Constitution when he was sworn in a few days ago, he probably violated the Constitution by disrupting Congress.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.