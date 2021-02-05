MAKING HEADLINES
Contract renewed for Pancione
ROMNEY — Superintendent Jeff Pancione’s contract was renewed for 4 more years by the school board during Wednesday night’s meeting.
The board, which was supposed to meet Monday night but rescheduled due to snow, said they were excited to announce the Pancione would be staying on for 4 more years, overseeing the construction of the new elementary schools in the county.
Covid-19 update: Five new Covid cases were reported in Hampshire County Wednesday, bringing the total of active cases to 75, with 4 hospitalized.
On Thursday, the Health Department vaccinated 212 people in a free clinic at Hope Christian Church Augusta. Dozens of school employees were vaccinated Thursday morning at HHS.
Over the course of the pandemic, Hampshire County has had 1,455 confirmed cases with 25 deaths.
THIS WEEKEND
Hampshire Library gives away STEM bags
Stop by the Hampshire County Public Library to pick up the February STEM bags, which contain 2 Valentine’s Day themed activities. The Grab & Go bags this week also have the materials needed to make a weather wheel.
SPORTS
Conditioning starts Feb. 8
If Hampshire County is able to get out of the Red on the Saturday map, winter sports teams may begin conditioning on Monday, Feb. 8 under coach supervision. Official preseason practices will open Feb. 15.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Young love is in the air
With Valentine’s Day coming soon, the photos you submitted from the early days of your romance will be featured – whether you’ve been together a few weeks or multiple decades.
We’ll also cover:
• The impact of the pandemic on the Romney sales tax
• The installation of a fully-automated Pixellot camera inside the HHS gym
