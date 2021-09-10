BURLINGTON — The Apple Harvest Festival will skip another year.
The auxiliary of Burlington United Methodist Children's Home met Thursday night and canceled the annual festival, scheduled for Oct. 1-3. The group said the resurgence of Covid-19 with the Delta variant is the reason.
The festival was called off in 2020 amid the pandemic and after a fire in the spring destroyed much of the apple-butter-making equipment. Burlington says look for the festival's return in 2022.
