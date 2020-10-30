Free testing this weekend
Hampshire County spiked up to Gold Status Friday in the state’s daily map tracking the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said, free testing for the virus will be conducted this weekend.
The drive-through test will be administered from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and again from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Hampshire High School parking lot on Sunrise Summit.The clinics are open to all Hampshire residents; just bring ID.
If the metrics the state uses to calculate status keep Hampshire County gold on Saturday, then sports contests next week will be called off unless they are with other schools in gold counties.
The schools will work with the Health Department to determine the best course to take for educating students.
The change in status was fueled by 9 positive cases Thursday — a single-day record for the county — and another 8 cases in the 3 days preceding.
As of Thursday afternoon the county had 20 active cases with 1 hospitalized.
