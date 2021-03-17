Have you ever had a relative that has passed, or even a pet? Well, I have, and it's sad. I just wish I could take a trip to heaven. The best way for me to remember anyone is to think about the good times that we had together. I would want to find my Uncle Scott, my cat Maddy, and my great Aunt Carol.
If I could go to heaven and visit my Uncle Scott, I would bring everyone that was close to him like his mom (my Nanny), his dad (my Pappy), his brother (my dad), his grandma (my Maw), Emma (his oldest daughter, my cousin), Meri (his youngest daughter, my cousin), his wife (Aunt Mandy), my mom, my brother (JJ), and even my sister (Natalie), who never got to meet him.
My Uncle Scott was awesome. Almost every picture we had of him he was sticking his tongue out. He had a good sense of humor. I was only five when he passed, but I still remember him like the back of my hand. My favorite memory of him was at Christmastime, when he and I would sit on the piano bench at the dinner table together. He nicknamed me Pedro. We were playing the game where you stack your hands and he just started slapping my hands. I was five, so it was the funniest thing in the world. Two months after he passed my sister was born. I wish I could see him again. What if I could? I just wish I could take a trip to heaven.
I also wish I could see my cat, Maddy. She just passed away on August 24thof this year. She was 20 years old. That’s like 96 years in cat years. She was an orange cat with a little white and the tip of her tail was white. She loved Christmastime. She would always play in the tissue paper and boxes when we were wrapping or unwrapping gifts. She loved to lay and warm herself in the sunniest spots of the house.
When she was a kitten, she would fetch Q-tips. She was a feisty cat, but she was a great part of our family. I sure do miss her.
My Great-Aunt Carol was born on the same day as the Pearl Harbor attack, December 7, 1941. I only met her a few times, but she would always send us a birthday card with $10 in it every year. She also sent cards on other holidays and sent money. One time, she even made up a holiday and sent us $10 just because. The few times we did see her in person, she always had candy in her purse for us. I remember the smell of her perfume and that she always wore black. I am sure she is in heaven visiting with her mom and other relatives that have passed.
If I had a day pass to heaven, I would 100% go. I would love to see my Uncle Scott, my cat Maddy and my Great Aunt Carol. I have so many great memories of them. They all did something for me even if it was just being there. Memories are God’s gift to us to help us remember the good times with our loved ones. If heaven wasn’t so far away, we would go there and visit every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.