A search warrant for elder abuse charges turned into a bust for operating a clandestine meth lab Sunday in Yellow Spring.
Todd Bradley Davis, 35, was in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail Monday afternoon on $35,012 bond, charged with several crimes.
West Virginia State Police, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Deputies and Natural Resource Police all converged on Davis’s Yellow Spring home Sunday, responding to a report claiming elder abuse and neglect, financial exploitation of the elderly, power-of-attorney abuse and possession of controlled dangerous substances.
During a search of the home, officers located methamphetamine and marijuana, numerous smoking devices and a trashcan containing components of a clandestine meth lab.
Meth techs Sgt. C.T. Kessel and Cpl. J.E. Whisner were called to secure the scene while Cpl. D.A. Bowland obtained a second search warrant for the meth lab.
After Kessel and Whisner processed the scene, Davis was arrested for operating a clandestine meth lab. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be pending.
