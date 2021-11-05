MAKING HEADLINES
Judge charged with abusing power
CHARLESTON – One of the 2 circuit judges serving Hampshire and the 22nd Circuit has been charged with violating the rules of judicial conduct.
Authorities say Judge Carter Williams verbally accosted a Moorefield police officer who had pulled him over for allegedly using his cell phone while driving, abusing his power as a judge.
https://www.hampshirereview.com/news/article_aaf3fd10-3da5-11ec-a95a-23278322ad50.html
Covid update: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Hampshire dipped into the teens Thursday. The 19 reported brought the active total to 80, with 2 hospitalizations.
The county, which remains in red status on the state’s 5-color tracking system, has not reported a Covid-related death in a week.
Booster shots are now available for adults who are 65 and over or who have compromised immune systems. The 1st doses are also arriving for children age 5 to 11. To schedule an appointment, call the Hampshire County Health Department at 304-496-9640.
Also: Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Set your clocks back an hour and don’t forget to check your smoke alarm batteries.
Christmas House opens its doors
The annual GFWC Christmas House is back in action this weekend, today and tomorrow. The Christmas craft show will be held at Hope Christian Church in Augusta. Crafts and food will be in abundance, so bring your appetite for both.
Returning crafters will bring their unique items for your perusal, including stained glass jewelry, sewn items, books, wood items, crochet, tie-dye and more.
The Christmas House runs Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Sweet 3-peat for Trojans
Hampshire battled back from a 2-1 deficit to win the sectional volleyball title in dramatic fashion on Thursday night, defeating Washington 3-2.
With their backs against the wall, the team dug deep and played with all-out heart, inspiring a rally that eventually helped Hampshire capture their 3rd straight title. The celebration will be brief for the Trojans, as they travel to Hedgesville to compete in regionals starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday finale for Trojan gridders; seniors honored, HHS fans to wear white. https://www.hampshirereview.com/sports/article_dad1e0a4-3c7b-11ec-8f0a-8bfab245a473.html
