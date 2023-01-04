History first
1. B) Peter Poland. He was also injured in the skirmish and died 2 weeks later.
2. C) George Fletcher House
3. A) “A Clean Place to Eat”
4. D) Pigs. Farmer Ed Curtis noticed that the skin of his pig’s neck and back had “become loose” and eventually was pulled “completely off, leaving the animal without any hide, believe it or not.”
5. C) Rocky Run School
6. A) 3. They are Capon Chapel (Capon Bridge), Hebron Church (Yellow Spring) and Old Pine Church (Purgitsville).
7. D) Tracey Riley.
8. A) Walter Crabtree
9. B) Blacks Hill
10. C) Girls soccer
Currently speaking
11. D) McKinley Architecture and Engineering. They’re headquartered in Wheeling.
12. C) 40 years
13. A) Romney. The clue read, “Self styled as West Virginia’s first town, it dates to 1792 and shares its name with a 2012 presidential nominee.”
14. B) 1998. The 2 tornadoes were also the 3rd and 4th ones in 72 years in Hampshire County.
15. A) Mary French Barbe. Barbe was knighted in 2018.
16. C) 80. That’s a rate rarely seen anymore.
17. A) Bloomery
18. D) 3
19. D) Harry. Horn Camp Harry’s prediction for 2022 was more of a hope – for mild weather and a swift start to spring.
20. B) Stuffed bear.
True or false
21. False: the countywide drive collected $4,832.17, which was then turned over to State War Fund headquarters.
22. False: the festival DID draw big names to Hampshire, but the festival was actually held in Capon Bridge.
23. True: the area where he was born is now technically a part of Hardy County, but was Hampshire at the time.
24. True.
25. False: he discovered that the flood uncovered a large Susquehanna Indian burial ground.
26. False: the Wilson-Wodrow-Mytinger House, often simply referred to as the “Mytinger House,” was actually built in 1750, making it the most likely to be the oldest building in town.
27. False: Wardian was a Morgantown native who DID run through Hampshire this summer, but his run ended at the Atlantic Ocean in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.
28. True: other projects that received PAWV grants were the Pink Library in Lewisburg, the Logan House in Randolph County and the Cold Metal Building in Wellsburg.
29. False: Duncan performed a dance routine this year. Last year she played the piano.
30. True: photos of the vehicle were shared on Facebook, facilitating a discussion that provided the Sheriff’s Office with important information.
