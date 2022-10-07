MAKING HEADLINES
‘Day of Remembrance’ at Potomac State Monday
KEYSER — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Potomac State is holding a Day of Remembrance next week for victims and survivors.
On average, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men will experience domestic violence, sexual violence or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
The Day of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at Potomac State’s Davis Conference Center. There will be a guest speaker sharing her story, and the event is free. Everyone is invited to attend.
Homecoming 2022: The week of school spirit crescendos on Saturday evening with a night of music in the HHS gym with the Homecoming dance – with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the night ending at 10.
THIS WEEKEND
Hampshire County fall Health Fair Saturday
Greet the morning sun on Saturday as you head to Augusta for the Hampshire County Health Fair.
Sponsored by the Augusta Ruritan Club, The Health Fair will have low cost and free resources for the county’s residents from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Everything from blood tests, to EKGs and recovery programs will be presented. For those who want to get an early start to their flu shots, the Hampshire County Health Department will be there. The health department will also administer the new, updated Covid boosters. Cash and checks are welcomed. Credit and debit cards, HSA accounts and insurance cards will not be accepted.
Also on Saturday: Head over to Kirby for the Grassy Lick Autumn Harvest from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. The local “geezer rock” favorite, Rain Crow, will start rocking out at noon to get the dance moves going. Delicious food will be available such as pulled pork, sloppy joes, chili, and much more. Crafts, yard stale items, a tractor show, a 50/50 raffle and kids entertainment will fill the day with fall excitement.
If you want an earlier start to weekend fun, The River House awaits you for their final series in the Folk Life Program from 2:30 to 4 p.m. It will focus on drying seeds, drying them, to growing a garden without them. Best of all, it is totally free.
SPORTS
HHS girls grab bronze at Area Championship
On Tuesday evening, the Hampshire girls cross country team finished on the podium in 3rd place at the Area Championship hosted by Northern Garrett. The Huskies took 1st place (37 points) and Frankfort was close behind in 2nd place (53 points). The Trojans finished comfortably in 3rd place (85 points).
Also: It’s Homecoming on Sunrise Summit as the Trojan football team welcomes Grafton (0-6) to Rannells Field. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. and a king and queen will be crowned at halftime.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Breast cancer resources for you
A guide to accessibility info, FAQs and more in our Living section
We’ll also cover:
• A look at how Homecoming week panned out for HHS students
• The low-down on the newest Covid vaccine here in Hampshire
• A Hampshire native’s musical journey to Red Rocks, Colo.
