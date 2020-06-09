The polls are now open for West Virginia's primary election day. You can vote until 7:30 p.m. if you haven't already cast an absentee ballot or early vote.
Voters here are deciding the fate of a $26 million school bond, the library levy and a handful of contested races, including a 3-way race for 2 seats on the school board and a 5-way race for the Republican nomination for County Commissioner.
Voters have 7 Republican candidates to choose from for governor, including the incumbent, Jim Justice, and Democrats have 5 candidates.
Hampshire's 24 precincts are voting in 14 places. Here are the polling places. Changes from normal sites are in bold.
2: Capon Valley Ruritan Club, 9788 Capon River Road, Yellow Spring
4: Capon Bridge Ruritan, 3223 Northwestern Pike
5: John Cornwell School, 58 Ray Queen Drive, Levels
6: Capon Bridge Middle School, 75 Capon School St.
7: Island Hill Church, Community Building, moved to Slanesville Fire Company
8: Slanesville Fire Company, 6951 Bloomery Pike
9: John Cornwell School, 58 Ray Queen Drive, Levels
10: Hampshire County Health Department moved to Augusta Fire Company, 15690 Northwestern Pike
11: Slanesville Ruritan Building, 6458 Bloomery Pike
12: Augusta Fire Company, 15690 Northwestern Pike
14: Romney Fire Company, 175 S. High St.
15: Mill Creek Ruritan Building moved to Romney Elementary School, 45 School St.
16: Hampshire County Courthouse moved to Romney Fire Company, 175 S. High St.
17: Romney Elementary School, 45 School St.
18: Dept. of Motor Vehicles moved to Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way.
19 : Dept. of Natural Resources moved to Romney Fire Company, 175 S. High St.
20 : Romney Senior Center moved to Romney Fire Company, 175 S. High St.
21: Old Rio Schoolhouse, 11644 Delray Road, Rio
22: Augusta Elementary School moved to Augusta Fire Company, 15690 Northwestern Pike.
23: Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center, 11924 Grassy Lick Road, Kirby
24: Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way
25: Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School, 43 Education Lane, Springfield
26: Green Spring Park kitchen moved to Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School, 43 Education Lane, Springfield
28: Jersey Mountain Ruritan Building, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
