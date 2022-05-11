Eglinger is leading Bailey by 200 votes with 15 precincts in
With precinct numbers rolling in in batches of 5, some races were closer than others as election night barreled on.
Fifteen of the 25 precincts here were reporting by press time at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and some races were too fluid to call. Incumbent Brian Eglinger had a solid lead against Cameron Bailey, with 790 votes against Bailey’s 567.
The school board race was tight;
with incumbent Ed Morgan topping the count – but not by much. His 857 votes lead Kim Poland, who, at 9:30, had 791 tallied in her favor.
Kathy Jeffreys – running in District G, same as Morgan – had 658 votes, followed by Corena Mongold with 649. Even if Jeffreys finishes in the top 3, she cannot take a seat on the board if she finishes behind Morgan. Only 2 candidates from any district can sit on the board and Matt Trimble from Kirby is already seated from that district.
Clarke Morgret, Johnny Duncan and Jeff Stambler were bringing up the rear, with their vote counts – 590, 581 and 457, respectively – jostling around the bottom 3.
One of the delegate races was closer than the other; District 88’s numbers are skewed heavily in favor of Rick Hillenbrand, topping the count with 252. Stephen Smoot trailed him, but by a long way, with his total of 92. Mineral County numbers hadn’t been tallied yet. Mineral has 9 precincts in the district to Hampshire’s 10, but Mineral has more people in its precincts.
For District 89, incumbent Ruth Rowan and Darren Thorne were jostling, with the last count placing Thorne in the lead with 493 and Rowan trailing with 479. Three Morgan County precincts hadn’t been counted yet.
At 9:30, vote counting was still ongoing. Complete results can be found on the Review website, www.hampshirereview.com, today. The official vote count will be in the May 18 issue.
