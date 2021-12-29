2nd shot

Jan. 1: County receiving 150 doses a week, being administered to people 80 or older

Jan. 19: K-8 students return to the classroom, half 2 days a week and the other half 2 other days, with everyone learning virtually on Fridays

Jan. 19: Active cases drop below 100 for the 1st time in 2 months

Feb. 13: Cases top 1,500

Feb. 16: Hampshire High reopens its doors to students after 13 weeks

March 8: Vaccinations expand to those 50 or older

March 13: U.K. variant 1st detected here

March 22: Vaccines are open to all adults

April 12: Hampshire’s school board says yes to prom, senior picnic and ticketed graduation ceremony

April 26: State says it will pay adults 16 to 25 $100 each to be vaccinated

May 1: Festivals and fairs are authorized to return

May 28: Stephanie Shoemaker steps down as Hampshire County Health Department director, replaced by Tamitha Wilkins

June 20: Gov. Justice lifts West Virginia’s statewide mask mandate for public places

July 19: Valley Health tells its employees they must be vaccinated or they will be terminated

July 28: The county completes its 2nd week in a row without a Covid case

Aug. 10: Hampshire records its 2,000th case

Aug. 18: Cases jump to 46 from 19 in 1 week, the highest total in 6 months

Aug. 23: Schools starts with 13 students ill out of 56 active cases

Sept. 8: Students and staff are ordered to begin wearing masks

Sept. 11: Capon Bridge cancels Founders Day and Burlington Children’s Home cancels its Apple Harvest Festival amid the resurgence

Sept. 21: 13 people are hospitalized with Covid, the highest 1-day total of the year

Oct. 7: Hampshire’s 3,000th case confirmed, less than 2 months after the 2,000th

Oct. 25: Boosters are available from Pfizer and Moderna for people 65 or older

Nov. 2: Of 70 cases in the previous week, 25 are among people 20 or younger

Nov. 8: Vaccines become available for 5- to 11-year-olds

Nov. 15: Boosters are available for all adults

Dec. 15: Case No. 4,000 here, 11 weeks after No. 3,000

Dec. 29: The county reports its 60th Covid death

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.