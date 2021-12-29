Jan. 1: County receiving 150 doses a week, being administered to people 80 or older
Jan. 19: K-8 students return to the classroom, half 2 days a week and the other half 2 other days, with everyone learning virtually on Fridays
Jan. 19: Active cases drop below 100 for the 1st time in 2 months
Feb. 13: Cases top 1,500
Feb. 16: Hampshire High reopens its doors to students after 13 weeks
March 8: Vaccinations expand to those 50 or older
March 13: U.K. variant 1st detected here
March 22: Vaccines are open to all adults
April 12: Hampshire’s school board says yes to prom, senior picnic and ticketed graduation ceremony
April 26: State says it will pay adults 16 to 25 $100 each to be vaccinated
May 1: Festivals and fairs are authorized to return
May 28: Stephanie Shoemaker steps down as Hampshire County Health Department director, replaced by Tamitha Wilkins
June 20: Gov. Justice lifts West Virginia’s statewide mask mandate for public places
July 19: Valley Health tells its employees they must be vaccinated or they will be terminated
July 28: The county completes its 2nd week in a row without a Covid case
Aug. 10: Hampshire records its 2,000th case
Aug. 18: Cases jump to 46 from 19 in 1 week, the highest total in 6 months
Aug. 23: Schools starts with 13 students ill out of 56 active cases
Sept. 8: Students and staff are ordered to begin wearing masks
Sept. 11: Capon Bridge cancels Founders Day and Burlington Children’s Home cancels its Apple Harvest Festival amid the resurgence
Sept. 21: 13 people are hospitalized with Covid, the highest 1-day total of the year
Oct. 7: Hampshire’s 3,000th case confirmed, less than 2 months after the 2,000th
Oct. 25: Boosters are available from Pfizer and Moderna for people 65 or older
Nov. 2: Of 70 cases in the previous week, 25 are among people 20 or younger
Nov. 8: Vaccines become available for 5- to 11-year-olds
Nov. 15: Boosters are available for all adults
Dec. 15: Case No. 4,000 here, 11 weeks after No. 3,000
Dec. 29: The county reports its 60th Covid death
