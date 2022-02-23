As the sunlight broke over the mountaintop, Rosaline’s eyes were filled with sunlight. She got up, wiped her eyes, and walked downstairs. She opened the window in the living room and noticed an older man unpacking a moving truck.
“Looks like we have a new neighbor, Ma, shall we help him unpack?” questioned Rosaline.
Rosaline’s mother, who was washing dishes, nodded yes. They put their robes on over their pajamas and stepped outside. They approached the man, he was tall, wrinkled, and bald. He sensed them standing behind him and he quickly spun around.
“Well hello neighbors! My name is Chuck Linden, but please, refer to me as Mr. Linden,” the older man explained.
“For such an old man, he sure is upbeat,” Rosaline thought to herself.
The two ladies offered to help, and they all grabbed a box and headed inside.
For just moving in here, it looked more than lived in. The entrance led into the empty living room, which had dust bunnies in every corner. There were 4 doors, one on each wall, all the doors were white except for one. This door resembled the bark of a tree. Rosaline was truck in a trance looking at it. She dropped her box and slowly walked towards it. She went to open the door, but as soon as her hand touched the doorknob, she was spooked by Mr. Linden.
“I see you found my library. Before you enter, I must advise you of the dangers of one special book. No matter how much you want this book, do not touch it,” warned Mr. Linden.
The door illuminated purple and slowly opened as he walked away. The inside of a hollow tree was revealed, and the walls were lined with books going up in a spiral. At the top was a skylight ceiling with butterflies flying in circles. At Rosaline’s feet was grass that looked as real as the grass in the front yard.
Rosaline walked in a circle, she was not interested in any of the books, until she looked up. She noticed a shimmer, it reminded her of diamonds. It was at the top of the spiral, and her focus instantly locked in on it. She grabbed the ladder and climbed up to it, but as soon as she got it in her grasp, Mr. Linden busted into the room.
“HALT!” He announced. “I warned you, please leave now.”
She carefully climbed down. She flashed him a dirty look and trudged out of the library. She locked her eyes with her mom and in unison they left his home.
When they were returning home it was night. It was frightening how much time had passed. Rosaline was exhausted, so she said goodnight and headed upstairs to bed.
However, the mystery of the book kept her awake, she could not bear it anymore. She sprung up from her sleeping position and climbed out of bed. She opened her window and carefully climbed down the lattice leaning against the house, whilst trying to be as inconspicuous as possible, trying not to alert her parents.
When she made it to the ground, she lurked over to Mr. Linden’s rundown home. The home looked normal; you would never think that there was a 12-foot-tall tree inside. She jumped on the moving truck that was still full of boxes and then onto the roof. From there, she punched and shattered the glass roof.
She slowly climbed down and grabbed the sparkling book, setting off a loud alarm. Startled, she climbed out and ran home. As she made it to his lawn, she heard the loud shriek of the old man. She felt bad, but she knew she needed to read the book.
When she made it home, she climbed back up to her window and laid down. She read the cryptic letters for an hour or so trying to figure out what they meant, but she fell into a deep sleep. The book fell out of her hands and landed beside her.
The book began to rattle, and rose vines started to grow out of the book. They grew around her feet, next, her legs, and then finally her head. They grew tight around her, not one inch of her body was exposed, and it slowly grew tighter, taking all her air out of her.
The next morning, she was found dead. Her parents were confused about how she became entwined with vines, but the sadness distracted them from questioning. When the news reached out to Mr. Linden, he quickly went into their home and ran to her room to grab his book. He let out a sigh. He had warned her about the book, but now it was too late.
