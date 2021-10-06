ROMNEY —The bleacher makeover up on Sunrise Summit is hitting its stride, which, with potential pep rallies and upcoming home sporting events on the way, is good news for the Hampshire High community.
At their meeting Monday night, the school board discussed the progress of both the indoor and outdoor sets of bleachers at the high school, which were closed for use in July.
Since then, the board ordered an inspection of the facilities, and work began on improving the safety and accessibility of the school’s bleachers.
Pancione explained that earlier this week, the fire marshal gave his verbal approval of the visitor’s-side bleachers at Rannells Field, a big step forward in the repair process.
“I say that once we get written fire marshal agreement, we open the visitor side bleachers,” suggested board member Dee Dee Rinker.
Pancione agreed, saying that within the week, the board would receive an email with the approval to open that set of bleachers.
The board voted to allow Pancione the power to open the bleachers up as they are approved, as opposed to waiting for the opening to be approved by the board at a regular meeting.
The Rannells home bleachers are undergoing repair now, Pancione said, and are about halfway finished. The handrails, the exterior fence and the slats on the home side are not quite done yet.
As far as the indoor bleachers, board Vice President Ed Morgan said it was a must to get the visitor side facilities back in action.
“I know from speaking personally with Mr. Feazell at the high school, we desperately need the (visitor side) open,” Morgan said. “They can’t have a pep rally. They can’t have the student body together because they don’t have all the bleachers.”
With the board’s vote Monday night, as repairs are made on the bleachers and as the fire marshal approves their reopening, Pancione will be able to open them in sections as they are completed.
“As long as it’s clear and in writing,” board president Debbie Champ added. o
