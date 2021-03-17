Click the following link to download our app for your iPhone or iPad
You’re on the go and now the Hampshire Review is right there with you.
The Review has become the 1st weekly newspaper in West Virginia to launch its own App. You can download it at Apple’s app store or at Google Play, depending on whether you carry an iPhone or an Android.
It’s good for tablets of all sizes as well.
“We really had to do this,” said Managing Editor Nick Carroll, who spearheaded the app’s development. “The vast majority of our friends access on a mobile device these days.”
The app truly makes good on the paper’s decade-long pledge, “We’re with you.”
The biggest advantage of the app, Carroll says, is that breaking news shows up instantly — and alerts you when it arrives.
“It’s our news in your pocket — and it’s there when you need it most,” he said.
The app includes a weather widget that expands to give each day’s forecast for wherever you are at the moment.
The easy-to-use app provides fast access to sports and news updates as well as the best of each week’s print edition of the Hampshire Review, which has been judged the state’s best big weekly paper for 11 of the last 12 years.
App users also have access to the paper’s e-edition.
The download is free and it’s as easy to install as any other app you add to your home screen.
