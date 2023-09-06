ROMNEY — For their ninth year, the Hampshire Heritage Car Show rolls back into Romney this weekend.
The annual event costs $15 to register, and will take place on Saturday at Romney Cycles from 9 to 11 a.m. Awards will be given at 3, and there are lots of trophies to win, including Best GM, Best Ford, Best Modern Muscle, Best Interior, Best Street Rod, and – of course – best of show awards for both car and truck. The first 100 registered vehicles will receive a dash plaque.
If you’re just attending to check out the hot rods, there’s no entry cost. The registration cost for participants will benefit the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department Youth Fund.
It’s not just cars – the annual event in its ninth year will also offer a gun raffle, door prizes, raffle prizes and food provided by the Augusta Ruritan Club. There will also be a DJ, Fred Cheshire, spinning tunes during the morning event.
There will be no pets, alcohol or loud music permitted on the car show grounds.
For more information, visit the “Hampshire Heritage Car Show” group on Facebook, or contact Beverly Shanholtz at 304-822-3371 or bevshanholtz@gmail.com.
