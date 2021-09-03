MAKING HEADLINES
Covid cases piling up
Covid-19 continues to spread quickly across Hampshire County. The state tracking website showed Hampshire with 17 new cases Tuesday and 14 Wednesday.
The county remained red status Thursday on the state’s 5-color tracking map. Testing has surged with the resurgence of the virus. The County averaged 111 tests a day over the last week, DHHR said.
DMV closed temporarily: Moorefield’s DMV office is on an appointment-only schedule through next Friday (Sept. 10).
The state announced the immediate change on Thursday because Covid-19 exposures have reduced staff in the office.
Would-be walk-ins are encouraged to make their transactions online. The Keyser office is open for those whoe need in-person service.
Also: Monday is Labor Day. Government offices (and the Review) are closed and so are schools. No mail will be delivered.
THIS WEEKEND
Stand and deliver … twice
If you’re good enough at an open mic tonight then you can land a paying gig tomorrow.
The open mic runs from 5 to 9 tonight at The River House in Capon Bridge. The top 3 acts will get paid spots at Saturday’s Hampshire Arts and Music Festival in Romney.
Be there or be overlooked.
Also: Hundreds of classic cars will converge on the Allegany County Fairgrounds this weekend for the Western Maryland Street Rod Roundup after Covid-19 forced the event’s cancellation last year.
The show kicked off Thursday. Today and Saturday are epected to be the busiest days before it wraps up Sunday. About 240 vehicles have signed up in advance.
SPORTS
Unbeaten Trojans head north
Hampshire takes its 1-0 football team to rival Frankfort, also 1-0, for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Short Gap.
The soccer teams, boys and girls, varsity and jayvee, face Washington Saturday. The boys are in Charleston and the girls are at home. Jayvees start at 10:30 a.m. and varsity games are at noon.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Remembering 911
Check out the poignant tales from people who had a connection to the tragedy of 20 years ago.
We’ll also cover:
• Farming today: Our fall look at agriculture in Hampshire County
• How Romney is cleaning up properties one vacancy at a time
