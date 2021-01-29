MAKING HEADLINES
Winter storm on horizon
Weather watchers are keeping an eye on the winter storm barreling across the country. Forecasts show it overrunning Hampshire County Sunday and Monday.
Weather Channel says the county has a chance of 1-3 inches of snow Sunday during the day, and again Sunday night, Monday and Monday night.
Covid update: Fifteen new cases on Wednesday gave Hampshire County 89 active cases with 3 hospitalizations.
Over the course of the pandemic, 1,401 cases have been confirmed here and 25 people have died.
Also: The search continues for 15-year-old Morgan Mullen of Fort Ashby, who has been missing since Tuesday. Anyone with information of her whereabouts can call the Romney Police at 304-822-5118.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
College-bound
Meet 5 Trojan athletes who are preparing to play college sports next year
We’ll also cover:
• The school board’s efforts to educate kids while keeping staff safe
• Hampshire County’s business growth
• Senate President Craig Blair’s tax cut dreams
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
